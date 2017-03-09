16 year old Holyoke High student arrested following bomb threat

Holyoke Police Dept. have made an arrest in relation to a bomb threat incident made at Holyoke High School.

A bomb threat found in a bathroom at the high school on Friday, March 3 is what prompted the investigation.

With collaboration from the Holyoke High School Resource Officer, as well as the Holyoke Fire Department and members of the Massachusetts State Police attached to the State Fire Marshall’s Office, investigators were able to make an arrest today around 10:20 a.m. at the high school.

A 16 year old female student from Holyoke was arrested and charged with the following:

Threat to Commit a Crime

Disturbing and Interrupting a School Assembly

Disturbing the Peace

Threatening to Use Deadly Weapons, Explosives and Other Deadly Devices

No further information is available for the suspect, as she is a juvenile, but she was arraigned in Holyoke Juvenile Court earlier to this date.

