19-year-old walks into Mercy Hospital with gunshot wound to the back

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A 19-year-old male walked in Mercy Hospital earlier today around 4:45 with a gunshot wound to his upper back.

Springfield Police tell us that the shooting took place on Calhoun Street, and that they have identified the subject, but haven't made an arrest yet.

The victim's injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening.

