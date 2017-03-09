Local sleep expert offers tips on how to prepare for daylight savings time

Daylight savings time begins this weekend when we spring our clocks forward, losing an hour of sleep.

The good news is, it happens on a Sunday. The potentially bad news is, the change could have real affects on your body.

Losing that hour of sleep may not seem like a big deal, but doctors say many of us really do have a difficult time adjusting.



A local sleep specialist has shared some ideas that'll help us ease into springing forward.

But losing just that one hour of sleep, for many people, can have lasting effects.



"Well we've known for some time now that some people are more susceptible to the time change, particularly in the spring," said Dr. Neil Bach, a Baystate Sleep Expert.

Considerate it like a lesser jet lag, in terms of the effect that it has.



Research says ease into the change by setting your alarm 30 minutes earlier on Sunday to give your body time to adjust, and get to bed earlier to avoid that daylight savings jet lag.



Another tip is to try to get outside in the middle of the day. Sunshine can be critical in helping your body's circadian rhythm get back in sync.



The trouble is, our cues for our circadian rhythm 24 hour clock come from light, and if you suddenly jolt that with an hour difference that can make a profound change.

Light exposure in the middle of the day and much less light in the evening will advance your phase dramatically.



It can take up to a week for your circadian rhythm to adjust.



It's interesting to note that the only places that do not recognize daylight saving time in the United States is Hawaii, Arizona, and many U.S. Territories, like Guam and the U.S. Virgin islands.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.