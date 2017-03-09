Cause of deadly Warwick fire sparks conversation about fire safety

The State Fire Marshal's Office has confirmed the cause of a fire in Warwick that took the lives of a mother and her four children.

Officials say Saturday's fire on Richmond Road started on the first floor when the family's wood stove ignited nearby combustibles.

This heartbreaking story has stirred up lots of questions about fire safety.

Carla Brodeur is the owner of Olde Hadleigh Hearth and Patio in South Hadley, and she knows a lot about wood stoves.

Her business sells those and similar heating devices, she thought it was time to speak out about using wood stoves after hearing about what happened in Warwick.

"One of the very important things is to keep your combustibles at least three feet away from any wood stove in operation," said Brodeur .



Those combustibles could be anything from clothing, wood, and even kindling according to Carla.



"There's a lot of safety that goes along with it. You should make sure it's properly maintained. That would include cleaning your chimney, have a chimney sweep clean it once a year for you. You want to burn it hot enough so it's not collecting creosote which could lead to a chimney fire," Brodeur noted.



She said people with wood stoves also need to pay attention to careful disposal of ashes.

This is not something cited by officials in the Warwick fire, but it's still important to pay attention to.



"A container would have a false bottom so that would keep the bottom from getting too hot, there would be two bottoms on that container," Brodeur continued.

Maintained and properly cleaned wood stoves can be left lit overnight, said Brodeur.

She says many people throughout New England turn theirs on in September or October and will keep them running through March.



As for now, the Warwick community continues to mourn, as family and friends will say their goodbyes over the next couple of days.

