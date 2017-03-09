Man faces charges following anti-semitic act in Pittsfield

A 27-year-old male will face charges following an anti-semitic incident against a Pittsfield woman.

Pittsfield Police report that Virginia O’Leary returned to her parked vehicle on North Street on February 27, to find a parking receipt from a parking kiosk on her windshield.

In the field where the license plate number is contained, she discovered the written text, “KILL THE JEW.”

O’Leary brought it to the attention of the Pittsfield Police, which prompted an investigation into the incident.

Officer Klink was able to obtain surveillance footage of the North Street area during the reported time of the incident, and through the use of the images, he was able to identify the suspect.

Joshua Tagge, of no known address, was interviewed on March 7 by Officer Clink.

In this, he admitted to printing the receipt and another one that read “F*** Nugget.”

He claimed to have printed the receipts and placed them on the vehicles for “shock value.”

Tagge was charged with the following:

Threat to Commit a Crime

Civil Rights Violation

He will be summoned to court on the charges, and the case has been brought to the attention of the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office.

