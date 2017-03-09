Plans approved for Deerfield medical marijuana dispensary

Plans are moving forward for a medical marijuana dispensary in Deerfield.

This week the Deerfield planning board approved the plans presented by the New England Patient Network.

They requested to renovate the existing house at 4 Greenfield Street into any business, and that happens to be a good location for a possible medical marijuana dispensary.

"Although we are not in charge of approving what the use is, they do have to have a fence for a medical marijuana place and we had to make sure there was room for that," said John Wait, the Chairman of the Deerfield Planning Board.

The town needed things such as a driveway, parking spaces, a pick up and delivery area.

All of the zoning concerns were addressed and at the end of the day it was approved.

"Several years ago when medical marijuana was approved for the state we zoned a couple parts of town for it to be allowed there. This was one of them we thought this might come before us at some point," Waite continued.

The location is only a few hundred feet from Yankee Candle, and although some people in town were worried about additional traffic on the road, Waite says that it shouldn’t impact the flow of traffic.

The dispensary has pledged to pay Deerfield two percent of its overall profits the first two years and three percent its third year.

"I think it's a very good idea, I think it would be very good for the town good for the area generally, bring some jobs," said resident James Verdi.

Chief Operating Officer of the New England Patient Network, Nick Stagnola said they are looking forward to moving on with the project.

Although the plans were approved by the planning board nothing is being built quite yet. They are waiting to the end of April when a town hall meeting is scheduled.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.