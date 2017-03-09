UMass men's basketball coach Derek Kellogg fired

University of Masachusetts’ Men’s basketball head coach Derek Kellogg has been released of his position, following an announcement from the school’s Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford.

"Decisions like this are always difficult but after a thorough review of our men's basketball program, I believe that a leadership change is needed to realize a higher level of competitive success expected at the University of Massachusetts," Bamford said.

Kellogg has been UMass’s Men’s basketball coach for nine seasons and his overall record stands at 155-137.

UMass is now in an extensive national search to fill their head basketball coach position.

