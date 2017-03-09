Rabid fox attacked Gill police cruiser

A rabid fox was killed after police in Gill received multiple calls of the animal acting aggressively towards residents and their pets.

On Wednesday afternoon, residents on Franklin Road contacted police after the fox charged at two people and injured a neighborhood cat, according to the Gill Police Department.

Police responded to that same area on Thursday once someone spotted the fox attacking two horses in a field.

When officers arrived, the fox went after their police cruiser and ended up biting at the tires and the bumper.

There is no word on how the fox was killed, and if the carcass will be tested for rabies.

