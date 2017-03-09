JCC rallied in response to hate and antisemitism

Hundreds rallied for solidarity and unity at the Jewish Community Center in Springfield after it received a bomb threat note last week.

All walks of life came together tonight to show the Jewish community they're not alone.

Protesters wanted the hateful messages and words to stop and let everyone know we're all in this together.

Thursday's rally followed dozens of bomb threats that have recently been reported at Jewish community centers around the country.

Just yesterday, a similar threat was reported at the JCC in West Hartford.

"We're heartened by the turnout and the interfaith community's willingness to reach out and join with us to say, ‘we stand with the J,’" said Michael Paysnick of the JCC.

"If people would take a step back and be in someone else’s shoes and have that mutual respect, but my message is we must denounce this hate," said Mayor Sarno.

The investigation into the bomb threat incident is an ongoing one.

So far there have been no arrests.

