Springfield Police seeks owner of truck involved in hit and run - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield Police seeks owner of truck involved in hit and run accident

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the owner of a truck and car hauler.

Following a hit and run accident at the intersection of Dwight and Harrison on Tuesday, March 7 at around 4:45 p.m., investigators captured this vehicle fleeing the scene on video.

Usable information, such as plate #'s and logos cannot be seen.

If anyone has any info on the owner of the vehicle or truck, they are asked to contact the SPD Traffic Division at 413-787-6333 or simply "Text a Tip" your anonymous information.

