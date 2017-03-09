Springfield Police seeks owner of truck involved in hit and run accident

Springfield Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the owner of a truck and car hauler.
Following a hit and run accident at the intersection of Dwight and Harrison on Tuesday, March 7 at around 4:45 p.m., investigators captured this vehicle fleeing the scene on video.
Usable information, such as plate #'s and logos cannot be seen.
If anyone has any info on the owner of the vehicle or truck, they are asked to contact the SPD Traffic Division at 413-787-6333 or simply "Text a Tip" your anonymous information.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.