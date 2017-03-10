Brutal Cold This Weekend; Snowstorm Next Week

Arctic air continues to spill south across New England on gusty northwest winds. Temperatures will drop into the upper single digits and low teens by morning under mostly clear skies.

Wind Chill Advisories last through 10am Saturday for Franklin, western Hampshire, western Hampden and Berkshire counties.

Wind chills of -15 to -25 degrees are possible during this time. Frostbite can occur within 30 minutes when wind chills are this low, so if you have to be outdoors, keep it brief and stay layered up. Remember your pets as well.

Wind chills in the lower valley won't be quite as low, but they will be below 0 through the morning hours.

We are dry and frigid this weekend with high temps Saturday in the low 20s with sun and clouds. We remain windy Saturday with occasional gusts to 40mph and wind chills will stay in the single digits. The valley is less windy Saturday night, which will help temps fall to near 0. The hills may see more wind chill advisories. Sunday looks sunny and less windy as high pressure moves to our north.

Nor'easter:

We begin the week dry and sunny, but still cold with highs near freezing. Our focus then shifts to a developing Nor’easter than looks more and more likely to be a big snow-maker for southern New England. We will be fine-tuning all the details with this storm over the next few days, but for now, prepare for a heavy snowfall across western Mass on Tuesday through early Wednesday. This storm has the potential to bring the biggest snow of the season and parts of the northeast may see 1-2 feet of snow-the question is where. Coastal flooding and strong winds are expected with this storm as well. One to watch closely.

