Fire on Greaney St. in Springfield damages two homes

An overnight fire damaged two Springfield homes.

Just after 1 a.m. Friday, Springfield firefighters responded to a fire at 72 Greaney Street that was threatening another home.

According to Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, when firefighters arrived, they found the one story ranch - 72 Greaney Street - on fire as well as two cars in the driveway.

Flames were even spreading to the home next door.

The four people who lived in the home were able to escape the home unharmed, Leger said.

One firefighter was treated for a "minor hand laceration," Leger added.

The damage to 72 Greaney Street is estimated over $150,000. The neighboring home is estimated to have around $15,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

