Dwight Rd. in Springfield closed following motor vehicle accident

Dwight Road will remain closed for the majority of the day as crews work on a downed utility pole that was damaged in a motor vehicle accident.

One car was involved in the accident that occurred around 4 a.m., and the driver was okay, according to police.

There are no customers without power according to Eversource.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and pass along updates on when the road will reopen as it becomes available.

