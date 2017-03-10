Morning commute may be slow due to light snow

The snow expected Friday morning could impact your commute.

As of 9 a.m., light snow continued to fall in the lower Pioneer Valley with some sticking to the grassy surfaces and some of the roads. However, many roads remained wet.

MassDOT noted that they had over 770 crews out treating and plowing the state's highways as needed.

Motorists are urged to allow for extra time this morning if you are traveling and MassDOT asks that you #DontCrowdThePlow.

