Calling hours to be held for Warwick fire victims

Today, the Warwick community will begin to say their final goodbyes to a mother and four of her children who killed in a house fire last weekend.

Calling hours for Lucinda Seago and those children - ages 7, 9, 12, and 15 - will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Kostanski Funeral Home in Turners Falls.

Funeral services are set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in Turners Falls.

The five victims were killed after their home on Richmond Road in Warwick caught fire early Saturday morning.

Officials announced Thursday that that that fire started when the family's wood stove on the first floor ignited nearby combustibles and the fire spread to the home.

Seago's husband and one other child managed to escape.

