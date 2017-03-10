Springfield educators picket over contracts

Springfield teachers were out in the snow with picket signs Friday morning.

Members of the teacher's union lined up in front of Springfield Central High School protesting what they said is a lack of commitment to bargain from school officials.

The Springfield Education Association noted on Facebook that the organization has been asking for contracts with "better learning conditions for students and better working conditions for teachers."

Western Mass News did reach out to school district officials, who said that they do not comment on union contracts.

