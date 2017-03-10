2 arrested on cocaine charges during motor vehicle stop in Chicopee

A motor vehicle stop in Chicopee lead to the arrest of two men and a third suspect early Friday morning.

A Chicopee police officer stopped a vehicle that was traveling on Center Street at 4:55 a.m. for driving with a suspended registration, said Officer Mike Wilk.

Wilk said once the officer approached the vehicle he saw the driver who was identified as 28-year-old Jacob Thomas, reach into the glove compartment.

When the officer asked Thomas what he was doing, he looked up at the officer with white powder streaks on his nose and upper lip.

Thomas told the officer the white powder was “a little coke.”

Police searched the vehicle and found several plastic bags that contained a white powdery substance that is believed to be cocaine.

Jacob Thomas, 28, of Granby was charged with:

Operate an Uninsured MV

Operate an Unregistered MV

Possession of Cocaine w/intent to distribute

Passenger Leonard Vann, 30, of Holyoke was charged with possession of cocaine.

A third passenger will be summonsed to court for possession of cocaine.

