Controversy looms over Mater Dolorosa Church in Holyoke

New details have emerged into the fate of the Mater Dolorosa Church in Hollyhock.

The Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese said they are in new talks to sell a beloved church in the city of Hollyhock.

Mater Dolorosa has been the subject of much debate, ever since the diocese closed it down in 2011 because of dwindling numbers.

On Thursday night, the Holyoke city council public safety committee voted that the city health department will ask the diocese for permission to examine the steeple of the closed church.

The diocese claims the steeple is structurally unsound and poses an immediate public health danger, but former parishoners disagree. Now, a third party may put this dispute to rest.

Since this 116 year old church closed, the diocese says an independent structural engineer hired by the diocese has discovered critical public safety issues.

The diocese said there are cracks in the roof, the brick arch is separating, and there are large gaps and rot in the wooden steeple framing.

Diocese Spokesman Mark DuPont says it has forced the diocese to file a request with the city for emergency demolition.

"Nobody wants to tear down a church any church, much less a beloved church that has historic value, certainly to the Polish community here in Holyoke. It's always the avenue of last resort, but that's where we're at," said DuPont.

Attorney Victor Anon, represents a group called 'Friends of Mater Dolorosa' disagrees.

He said the diocese owns this property, and the diocese is responsible for its maintenance.

On Friday, he filed a formal complaint with the city.

"They haven't done a darn thing about maintaining this building. Holyoke has an anti-blight ordinance, chapter 18-35 that says you're supposed to register and pay a fee and you're supposed to monitor this church every month and make a report on it, and they haven't done that," Anop noted.

The diocese said parishes themselves are responsible for everyday maintenance, and will review the latest complaint.

In the meantime, Dupont said they've met with an independent group recently for a second time, who is looking to purchase the church and restore it.

"We've laid out exactly what our concerns are with regard to what they would have to show us and demonstrate that they would be in a position to undertake the necessary work that has to happen, as well as prove that they would have liability insurance to cover the period of time in which they would undertake the work," Dupont continued.

The fate of the emergency demolition request is in the hands of the Holyoke Historic Commission. They will hold a public meeting earlier this week with another to follow.

They told Western Mass News the commission can either grant the demolition or institute a 6 month moritorium.

In the meantime, the group interested in buying the church has 30 days to report back to the diocese with more detailed intentions.

