Western Mass gears up for a blast of frigid weather

If you're thinking spring, you might want to think again as the arctic cold is headed our way this weekend.

A cold snap just as winter comes to a wrap and many folks are pumping the brakes when it comes to their weekend plans.

On Saturday, the brave will go for an icy dip at the Leprechaun Plunge in South Hadley.

"You have to have thick skin to go into the water," said Edward Brown, Organizer of the Leprechaun Plunge.

It's an annual event where hundreds dive into the Connecticut river to raise money for charity.

"Safety will be our number one priority during the plunge," Brown noted.

The bitter cold can be dangerous, which is why paramedics and emergency crews will be on standby.

"We've been lulled into a false sense of security with March here. Everybody has their thoughts on spring, plus we've had really warm weather," said South Hadley Fire Captain Jim Pula.

Emergency officials are urging residents to not underestimate the freezing weather.

"With the wind chill below zero, you might think that I can go out the car will protect me, but the car brakes down, or you get in an accident you're not protected. Hypothermia can set in pretty quick," Pula noted.

Local oil companies say the phone has been ringing off the hook. Customers who thought they could stretch their last bit of oil to the end of the season may be out of luck.

“People should keep their tanks above a quarter or not much below a quarter because a quarter tank is roughly 65 gallons and that allows somebody to go for at least 2 or 3 days even in extremely cold weather,” said Tim Noonan, owner of Noonan Energy.

For those who enjoy the winter months don't mind the mercury dipping low.

Maya Gore is on spring break and she doesn't mind the drop in temperatures.

"I like the cold, but I'm not typical in that respect," said Gore.

