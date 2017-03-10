Amherst community to vote on elementary school consolidation

Parents in Amherst are getting ready to participate in a controversial vote.

On March 28, voters will decide whether or not they want to consolidate all three elementary schools.

A 'yes' vote would move all students into just one of those schools, making for a big construction project to be put in the works.

Parents in support of the elementary school consolidation gathered in the town's center on Friday to unveil a window display of support.



“We have world class teachers and when 80 percent of the teachers in my son’s school say that they support this proposal, as a parent, I feel compelled to listen to them,” said Johanna Neumann, the Chair of 'Vote yes Amherst'.



Students at Fort River, Crocker Farm would move to Wildwood, where there would be a renovation.



“This is an excellent project and I hope the voters of Amherst vote to support it,” said Ellen Story.



Story is a former State Representative, and she says a yes vote would increase preschool spots by 40 percent.



In addition to new construction, Amadee Meyer also supports the idea of school integration.



“We live in a really diverse town and for him to be able to be in school with all of those kids is really important to me,” said Meyer.



But not all parents agree.



“This plan would dismantle our small k-6 system and replace it with a consolidated model with a very large number of students on campus,” said Amherst parent, Maria Kopicki.

She says the planned site for the new school would mean smaller fields for play.



“750 kids sharing one gymnasium, one cafeteria, one library,” Kopicki noted.



There is currently no confirmed decision on what would happen to the two abandoned schools.

If the vote doesn’t pass, the town would have to give up the $34 million they've received for it in state funds.

