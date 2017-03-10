Mother Nature impacts local peach farms

Last year’s peach crop was non existent in Western Mass.

It was the warm temperatures that turned quickly to cold last February that killed the crop.

Despite the record highs this February, farmers are hopeful after a year of rest the crop will be back better than ever.



"As were looking at these trees we can see that there is a lot of green healthy tissue that has not been at all affected by the cold nights that we've had so far," said Kathy Smedberj, Owner of Green Acres Fruit Farm.



With mother nature’s unpredictability there is no way of knowing what will happen.

Frigid temperatures are in the forecast this weekend, and that can cause some serious damage to the peach trees, taking only one cold system to knock everything out.



"It's riskier growing them this far north, you know that you are going to lose a crop periodically," Smedberj noted.



Crops can bloom early which makes them vulnerable to the frigid temps. Kathy says her trees are still dormant and need freezing days so that they don’t bloom too early.



"You can't go through and cover acres and acres of trees with any kind of protectant," she added.



Its this high risk farming that experienced peach farmers like Kathy, know not to put all their eggs in one peach basket.



"You diversify, so that you don't count on making your living just on a peach crop because its not going to happen," said Smedbej.



The peaches that they grow in Western Mass are bread to be better in the cold.

Farmers here also plant the crops strategically so their crop has a better shot at success.

Peach farmers never give up hope, as Kathy says even the best farmers have a bad year, but they try again the next year any way.



"We're always hopeful. Farmers are always hopeful," she concluded.



Its that hope and a little luck that will decide the peach crop this year.

