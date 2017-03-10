Suspected shoplifter turns herself in to Westfield police

A woman who is suspected of using her baby to hide stolen merchandise from a local store has turned herself in to Westfield police.

On Friday, the Westfield Detective Bureau posted several images on their Facebook page of a woman who allegedly stole merchandise and hid those items under her baby before she left the store.

The Detective Bureau asked the local media and the public to help identify the suspect. They want to thank everyone who helped spread the word by sharing the images.

Police have not released her identity, or if any charges have been filed.

