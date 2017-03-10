Western Mass Brews: Lefty's in Greenfield

Here in Western Mass there are dozens and dozens of amazing breweries.

Each one has their own stories and their own unique spin on craft beer.

This week Western Mass News visited Lefty's in Greenfield.



It all started with a nickname and a love of beer for Bill Goldfarb who once worked as a commercial roofer.



"There was two of us with the name Bill on the roof we would both look up, it became lefty and righty because I was left handed," said Goldfarb.



Once he became a master of his craft at home, Lefty's was born.



Bill and his wife Melissa began brewing beer in Bernardston in 2010 making about 2 barrels of 62 gallons.



"Now we are brewing around 15 to 20 barrel batches here," said Goldfarb.



In Greenfield the couple has beers of all varieties.



"Our goal is not to make a flagship beer but a beer for everyone," Goldfarb noted.



Their winter seasonal's have a maple theme with the maple ale, oatmeal stout, and a creation called 'the big brekkie' that is breakfast in a bottle.



"We use local maple syrup and cold press coffee, flaked outs organic cocoa nibs and bacon," Goldfarb continued.



When available, their ingredients are sourced from farms and sugar shacks in the Valley and surrounding communities.

Each beer features a label designed by a local artist featuring friendly faces like the Goldfarb's pets and even shares stories like their wedding day.



"I think that's a different way we connect as a family. And that is how we portray our family business."



If you stop by their tap room they'll walk you through the process. You can see the tanks and even the barrels where they brew barrel-aged beers like a scotch ale that they make every year.



"You got really nice bourbon flavors that just compliment amazing with the types of beers we offer here," said Goldfarb.



You can grab a beer that's been randalled, which means beer from their tap is infused through other flavors.



"The golden ale through the limes and lemons and then we are running the Irish stout through the maple soaked bourbon barrel chips and the vanilla bean,"



Those randalls change every week at the taproom Lefty's is looking to expand into a space next door in the coming months.



They're also expanding their brews just in time for the warmer months.

The Goldfarbs are thankful to be a part of the bustling brewing community in Western Massachusetts.



"Everyone is making great beer but everyone is making different beer and that's what's fun about it," said Goldfarb.



Lefty's taproom is open Fridays 4-7 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. They're new location in the coming months will likely expand their hours.

To find out more information on Lefty's, you can CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.