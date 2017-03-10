Two plead guilty to charges in connection to overdose death of Athol man

Two men from Athol pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in two separate hearings today in Franklin Superior Court.

Eric Legare, 31, and Brian Welvaert, 34 will face charges in connection to the death of Jordan Tarbell, 21 years old, of Athol in May 2015, as a result of a heroin overdose.

Legare pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Involuntary manslaughter charge

3 counts of distribution of heroin

A count of possession with intention to distribute heroin

A charge of conspiracy to violate the drug laws

Legare will face five years in state prison with conditions, along with being given credit for 451 days served, but will not be eligible for parole.

Welvaert pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Involuntary manslaughter

Distribution of heroin

Conspiracy to violate the drug laws

Misleading police

Welvaert will serve six months in jail with two year of probation.

He’s identified to be the driver of the vehicle in which Legare bought heroin in Holyoke to distribute in Athol.

