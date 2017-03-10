Small fire causes damage to multi-family home in Springfield

Springfield firefighters responded to a fire Friday afternoon that started in a living room on the first floor of a multi-family home on 22 Marshal Street.

Denis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner told Western Mass News that no one happened to be home on the first floor, and the tenants on the second floor were able to escape safely.

The small fire caused under $10,000 in damage to the home, according to Leger. The American Red Cross is assisting those families at this time.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire as it remains under investigation.

