Counterfeit money suspect arrested in Springfield

A man from Ludlow was arrested on Friday after he used a fake $100 bill to pay for his meal at a Subway restaurant, according to Sgt. Valadas of the Ludlow Police Department.

31-year-old Cary J. Lawson was taken into police custody in Springfield without incident after an active warrant was issued that morning by Palmer District Court.

A surveillance photo of Lawson was posted all over local media outlets.

Sgt. Valadas said they received over two dozen phone calls from people who were concerned about the crime and the suspect.

The Ludlow Police Department would like to thank the public and the local media in all efforts to help identify Lawson.

