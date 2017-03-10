Vehicle rolled over, landed under South End bridge in Agawam

A Jeep Grand Cherokee landed underneath the South End Bridge in Agawam on Friday night.

Lt. Donovan of the Agawam Police Department told Western Mass News 28-year-old Evan Kasabian of Tyngsborough was traveling on River Road when he struck a telephone pole.

His Jeep ended up veering off the road and fell 31 feet down before landing on its roof and onto a pile of docks, according to Lt. Donovan.

Kasabian was transported to Baystate Medical Center with minor injuries.

He was the only person involved in the accident. Agawam police are investigating the crash, and no charges have been filed against Kasabian.

