Local doctor warns of health hazards in dangerously low temps

With brutally cold temperatures hitting western Mass. this weekend, doctors are warning you about hypothermia and other dangers with the cold.

We’re so close to spring, but that doesn’t mean old man winter is going away quietly.

Medical experts are urging folks to take extra precautions this weekend.

While we’re only a couple of weeks away from “April showers” and warmer weather, we’ll have to get through this cold snap first.

Emergency physician Lauren Westfer with Baystate Medical Center said that it’s important to bundle up and listen to what your body is telling you.

“Shivering is your body's protective response. If you notice that you should go inside and put some clothes on and turn up the heat.”

Doctors are concerned with people getting hypothermia this weekend.

Doctor Westfer said that you have to know when to get help.

“Someone with slurred speech. It can mimic stroke and alcohol intoxication, so if someone who hasn't been drinking appears intoxicated, it may be they're hypothermic.”

And while many of us love to go out on the weekend, alcohol is a huge risk factor in the cold.

“People using alcohol or illicit drugs may pass out and get frost bite, because they don't realize again they’re cold, or that the window isn't up, or they didn't turn up the heat.”

If you are going to go out, make sure you wear lots of layers.

“Stay inside bundled up. Cotton tends to make you colder, because it can get wet, so if you have synthetic clothing that may be smarter to wear.”

Another major risk factor is age.

If you’re older, you might want to have your heat cranked higher and wear extra clothing.

