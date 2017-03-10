Officials determine cause of fire that leaves 14 homeless in Chicopee

Fourteen people are homeless after a fire started on the third floor of an apartment in Chicopee on Friday night.

The Chicopee Fire Department responded to the six-family home on Chicopee Street before 11 o'clock.

Luckily, no one was hurt and everyone was able to escape the fire safely.

Fire officials continued their investigation overnight to determine what caused the fire.

On Saturday evening, Chicopee Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Cross told Western Mass News that the fire started because of an electrical problem.

It caused $80,000 in damage to the home, according to Chief Cross.

Chicopee St. was closed off while crews remained on scene, and it reopened to traffic around 2:30 a.m.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.