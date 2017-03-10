Longmeadow Police warn of phone scam

Longmeadow Police Dept. is alerting the public to a phone scam in which a caller pretends to be a relative requesting bail money.

A person who received a call reported that the number came from Buffalo NY.

Longmeadow Police suggest that you hang up if you receive this call and that you refrain from giving out personal information over the phone, or send money.

Any concerns, you may call the Longmeadow Police Dept. at (413) 567-3311

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.