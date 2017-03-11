Major winter storm to bring heavy snow to western Mass on Tuesday

It has been another frigid cold day with highs again in the 20s. This morning, we tied the daily record low of 7 degrees this morning at Westover Air Reserve Base

Tomorrow will be cold and dry but not as windy and cold as today. High temperatures will reach into the low-to-mid 30s with a lighter wind so it will feel more comfortable by the afternoon. However, we continue to track a developing coastal low that will become a powerful nor’easter by Tuesday.

Storm Details:

A major snowstorm is still likely for Tuesday! Energy coming out of the Midwest will plunge to the Mid-Atlantic, combining with moisture streaming out of the Gulf of Mexico. This will develop into a powerful storm and move up the coast Monday night into Tuesday. Snow will develop around dawn Tuesday morning (5-7 AM) and will quickly become heavy. This will continue through the day. Snow will be heaviest from late morning into the early evening as low pressure rapidly strengthens off the coast of Cape Cod. During the afternoon, snowfall rates could be 1-2" per hour or more, allowing the snow to quickly pile up.



WINTER STORM WARNING will go into effect for western Mass on Tuesday morning, extending until Wednesday morning.

We can expect a solid 12 to 18 inches of snow for most of western Mass. There may be pockets of higher amounts in the Berkshires, where totals could reach to near 20 inches. There will be a wide swath of 12+ of snow for eastern parts of the state. Southeastern Mass, the Cape and Islands will likely be a little warmer than western Mass, causing some rain to mix in and holding there snowfall amounts down somewhat.

It will be seasonably cold with temperatures mainly in the 20s so the nature of the snow should be drier and fluffier. That will really help keep the the power outages at a minimum. However, the combination of wind and snow may still cause a power outage or two. The heavy, wet snow will be closer to the center of the storm-so more into southern CT, RI, E. Mass.

Snow will taper off late Tuesday. A few flurries and snow showers will continue through Wednesday morning, but the bulk of the storm will have ended. Wind won’t be too rough Tuesday for the valley, but it will be gusty through the Berkshires and Worcester hills with gusts up to 45 mph. We may occasionally see blizzard conditions at the height of the storm, but the full-on blizzard will be along the coast. Parts of eastern Mass including Boston, coastal Rhode Island, coastal Connecticut and New York City are under a Blizzard Watch.

We remain windy and cold Wednesday and Thursday behind the departing storm. Sunshine will be back to end the week and temperatures will slowly moderate with highs returning to the low 40s by Saturday.

