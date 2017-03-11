Funeral for Warwick mother and 4 children held Saturday

The funeral for Lucinda Seago and her four children - ages 7, 9, 12, and 15 - was held Saturday morning despite the bitter cold weather.

Family, friends, and members of the community, gathered together at 10 a.m. at the Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in Turners Falls to say their final goodbyes.

A week ago Saturday, the five victims perished in their Warwick home after a wood stove on the first floor ignited some nearby combustibles. The flames spread throughout the home, engulfing it. Only the father and one of the five children were able to make it out alive.

The funeral Saturday was officiated by Rev. Sean O'Mannion, the family's pastor.

Lucinda Seago and her four children were buried at the parish cemetery in Turners Falls surrounded by those who loved them, and those looking to honor their memory.

The fundraiser for the father and one surviving child continues to grow. As of about 11:45 a.m. Saturday, over $65,000 had been raised. Organizers have a goal of $100,000.

If you would like to help the family out by making a donation, click here.

