Road "completely" blocked in Ludlow for tree on wires, hundreds lose power

Hundreds of Eversource customers in Ludlow are without power this afternoon because of a tree that fell on some wires, blocking a portion of Center Street.

This is during a Wind Advisory here in western Mass. and bitter cold weather.

Sgt. Mike Gilrein told Western Mass News they learned about the situation at around 1 p.m. Saturday. This is for the 1200 block of Center St.

Officers are on scene diverting traffic because tree and wires are "completely" blocking the road.

"When it came down it took the wires with it," explained Gilrein, "Northbound traffic is being diverted from Center onto Miller Street. Southbound traffic, from Center down Moore Street."

Luckily no injuries have been reported.

The Eversource Outage Map at about 1 p.m. was reporting 278 customers without power. Then at about 1:35 p.m. that number jumped to 1,604 customers. By 1:50 p.m. that number had dropped, this time to 679 customers.

A spokesperson for Eversource said power for customers in Ludlow should be restored by 10:30 tonight.

There is no word yet on what time Center Street will reopen.

Western Mass News has reached out to Eversource for more details. As soon as we hear back from them we will update this story.

