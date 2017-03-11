Hundreds without power in Hampshire County

Hundreds of Eversource customers are without power in Hampshire County this afternoon.

Customers in Easthampton and Southampton have the most reported outages as of 3 p.m.

A spokesperson for Eversource told Western Mass News that a wind storm swept through the area causing a significant amount of trees to come down in both towns.

Additional power crews are on staff today to restore power to customers as soon as possible.

Easthampton police Officer Chad Alexander told Western Mass News there are power lines on the ground on Line Street near Phelps Street.

At one point during the day, 1,038 customers were without power in Easthampton, and 1,825 customers remained without power in Southampton.

Wind advisories remain in effect for all of Western Massachusetts until 9 p.m. Saturday.

To check the Eversource outage map, CLICK HERE

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.