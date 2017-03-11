Leprechaun plunge raises thousands for local charities

Hundreds braved the freezing temperatures in South Hadley for the 8th annual Leprechaun Plunge.

On Saturday, those that participated in the plunge dove into the frigid Connecticut River for a great cause.

It was exceptionally cold that afternoon, as temperatures were in the mid-20’ and wind gusts were up to 50 mph in some parts of western Mass, making it even harder for plungers to jump in.

“This year is brutal there is no other word other than brutal. In other year’s it hasn’t felt so bad it feels like your part of something great. This year it can’t get colder,” said Shannon Maxon of Easthampton.

The annual plunge is held to raise funds for local charities. This year, the plunge raised roughly $100,000 for seven charities.

Western Mass News’ very own Jacob Wycoff and Jeff Cramer were there to show their support.

