Small fire in Springfield apartment building - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Small fire in Springfield apartment building

Posted: Updated:
Western Mass News Photo Western Mass News Photo
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield firefighters were called to an apartment fire on Mill Street on Saturday night. 

According to Denis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, said a fire broke out inside the kitchen of on the first floor. 

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly and none of the residents were evacuated. The fire caused under $5,000 in damage. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.