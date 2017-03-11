Small fire in Springfield apartment building

Springfield firefighters were called to an apartment fire on Mill Street on Saturday night.

According to Denis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, said a fire broke out inside the kitchen of on the first floor.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly and none of the residents were evacuated. The fire caused under $5,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

