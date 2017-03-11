Residents hunker down for windy weather

Wild winds swept across Western Massachusetts causing outages throughout the commonwealth. Dangerous cold along with bitter gusts made it difficult for those braving the winter weather.

“It’s awful, it’s terrible...it was just a couple weeks ago we were in shorts,” said Brianne Jasmine, of Springfield.

Trees toppled in Easthampton, Southampton, and Ludlow, bringing down power lines. Thousands were with out power over the course of the afternoon. Ludlow is expected to be fully restored of power by 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Eversource had additional crews staffed during the wind storm.

“It’s going to be terrible, everyone is going to have to stay in their house,” said Jasmine. As residents deal with the biting cold conditions, they prepare for the sizeable snow storm on Tuesday.

Winds are expected to remain calm through Saturday night, lowering the threat of additional power outages.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Coporation). All rights reserved.