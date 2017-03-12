Springfield Fire investigating arson at Union Street apartments

Firefighters in the city of Springfield had a busy Sunday morning responding to several fires throughout the city.

The first after midnight was a small fire in the hallway of 282 Union Street, where flames caused $5,000 in damage but no injuries. Investigators say the fire was intentionally set according to Dennis Leger, aide to Fire Commissioner Joseph Conant.

Under two hours later crews responded to another fire at 286 Union within the same building as the first despite the different address to a small trash fire in the second floor hallway. Similar to the first one, the area had $5,000 in damage.

Then by late morning, firefighters were called back to the apartment building for a fire this time at 292 Union Street.

Springfield Fire Commissioner, Joseph Conant, confirmed with Western Mass News that all three fires were deliberately set and they are investigating these as arsons.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arson Squad at 413-787-6370.

