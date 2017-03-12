7 fires in Springfield Sunday leaves 16 people displaced, 3 homes destroyed

(Hancock St. at about 5 a.m. this morning, photos Western Mass News)

A busy overnight for the Springfield Fire Dept. continued this morning, after multiple fires began to break out early Sunday morning beginning with 282 Union St.

Now according to fire officials, several of the fires are suspicious, others are being called "arson" and multiple people have been left displaced. Three homes were also destroyed.

Luckily, no injuries have been reported.

According to Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, the first fire broke out in the first floor hallway of 282 Union St. This was at about midnight. Crews were able to quickly extinguish it. Less than $5,000 in damage was done.

"Springfield Fire Department investigations unit determined this to be a set fire," Leger told Western Mass News.

Shortly thereafter, firefighters were called to 107 Marion St. for a small fire on the exterior of that building. This was at 1:18 a.m.

Leger tells Western Mass News the fire was knocked down before it could enter the building. Again, under $5,000 in damages.

Then, at 1:48 a.m. firefighters were called to 286 Union Street which was the same apartment building as before, but a different floor.

Leger said there was a "small trash fire" in the second floor hallway.

Following an investigation, the Springfield Fire Department determined that had been deliberately set as well.

But the work for Springfield fire fighters didn't stop there.

At about 5 a.m.,only a few hours after the last fire on Union St., crews again had to respond to the scene of a fire. This time, it was on Hancock St.

Our crew who went to the scene a short time later, says firefighters were battling a fire at one home on Hancock St., while just finishing knocking down another fire at a home right next door.

Leger reports a third home on that street caught fire as well from embers from the first two homes.

At 185 Hancock St. 3 people on the first floor and 3 people on the second floor, have been displaced.

"This fire is suspicious and is under investigation," explained Leger.

Right next door at 189 Hancock St., 2 adults and 4 children were displaced as well. That home caught fire from flames that spread from 185 Hancock St.

"Looks like fire spread from heat exposure," said Leger.

The Red Cross is assisting these families. Both houses are estimated to each have $100,000 in damages.

Over at 193 Hancock St., the third home that caught fire, $10,000 of damage was done to the roof area.

"I believe from falling embers, not from heat exposure...it's too far away," noted Leger.

At the same time firefighters were battling the fires on Hancock St., they were called to 123 Andrew St. The time now was about 6 a.m. Sunday.

Leger on Twitter said it was, "A fully involved working fire."

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames there, but the smoke continued through much of the 7 a.m. hour.

Two adults and a child were displaced in that incident.

"This one is also suspicious, investigating, started on the front porch exterior," explained Leger.

The scenes at both Hancock St. and Andrew St. remained active for hours.

Mutual aid was called in after Springfield Fire officials called a second alarm at the scene of the Hancock St. fires. Firefighters from Chicopee and West Springfield came and helped them fight those.

The final fire Sunday morning, occurred at around 11:30 a.m. back at the Union St. apartment building making it the third time that firefighters had to respond there.

The Springfield Fire Commissioner, Jospeh Conant, telling our crew on scene the fire was set on the fourth floor, in front of a door at an apartment on that level. The flames spread down the hallway, but firefighters were able to knock the fire down shortly after arriving on scene.

Authorities now calling this latest fire and the other two fires in that building, "arson."

In all Sunday morning, 16 people were displaced, two homes were declared a total loss on Hancock St. and another home on Andrew St. was completely destroyed by the fire as well.

This according to Fire Commissioner Conant.

Western Mass News looked at the locations on Google Maps and it appears these fires are all within minutes of each other.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying who may be responsible for the Union St. fires. If you have any information that could help contact the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad at 413-787-6370.

The other 4 fires on Hancock and Andrew Streets remain under investigation.

