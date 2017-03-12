Proposed law seeks protections for pregnant workers

By BOB SALSBERG

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - An agreement among lawmakers, business leaders and a women's advocacy group could pave the way for new protections for Massachusetts workers who are pregnant or nursing.

The consensus was reached on a bill that would require employers to provide "reasonable accommodations" for pregnant workers, including more breaks, modified work schedules and temporary transfers to less strenuous positions.

Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo told business leaders recently that he expects the legislation to be taken up by the Legislature soon. He said it would help protect pregnant women from workplace discrimination.

Associated Industries of Massachusetts said it opposed earlier versions of the bill but was behind this one because it includes exemptions for employers who can prove the law would create an "undue hardship" for them.

