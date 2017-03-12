Peace Pagoda's 16th annual walk across state kicks off

BOSTON (AP) - The New England Peace Pagoda's annual walk across the state to promote peace is stepping off this weekend with a new theme.

The theme of the 16th annual "Walk for a New Spring" that starts in Amherst on Sunday is "Sanctuary Cities, Sanctuary World."

Organizers say the walk is designed to "show active solidarity with immigrants, to honor the many people, faith communities and other communities and political leaders who are coming together across all lines to commit to sanctuary for our immigrant brothers and sisters."

The walk will make it way around the state, ending up in Boston on March 31.

Participants will then spend a week in Washington DC to bring their message to Capitol Hill.

