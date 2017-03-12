Firefighters called back to Union St. building for third arson fire

A third fire at an apartment building in Springfield on Union St. this morning is being investigated as an arson the Fire Commissioner reports.

This is third fire there today and authorities now saying all were deliberately set

At about 11:30 a.m. Sunday Dennis Leger, Aid to the Fire Commissioner, Joseph Conant, told Western Mass News they did have, "An active fire" at 292 Union St."

Our crew went to the scene and spoke with the city's Fire Commissioner, Joseph Conant.

He reports that this latest fire at the apartment building, was set on the fourth floor, in front of a door at an apartment on that level. The flames spread down the hallway, but firefighters were able to knock the fire down shortly after arriving on scene.

No injuries have been reported as of result of this incident, but the person in the apartment where the fire was intentionally set right outside, has been displaced.

The two other fires in that building occurred earlier this morning. One was just after midnight, the other at about 1:45 a.m. this morning.

Firefighters have been working hard this morning in the city of Springfield, this is the 7th fire so far today they've had to respond to and knock down. And this in bitter cold temperatures too.

