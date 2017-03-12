Nor'easter being predicted for Tuesday, preps underway

The First Warning Weather team is tracking a major snowstorm likely to hit Tuesday morning and it's expected to continue for hours.

We could see a foot of snow in many areas of western Mass., and possibly more than that could fall in some spots. Overall

Temperatures are expected to be in the 20's to near 30 degrees.

A Winter Storm Watch does remain in effect for all of western Mass at this time.

As the Pioneer Valley gets ready for this next snowfall, preps are underway.

National Grid reporting they are getting ready for the storm which "could potentially bring high winds and approximately 1 - 2 feet of heavy, wet snow (to MA)."

The electric company is also advising customers to stay safe saying in part:

"Never touch downed power lines, and always assume that any fallen lines are live electricity wires. If you see one, report it immediately to National Grid or your local emergency response organization. People who depend on electricity-powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should let National Grid know. If you lose power, turn off any appliances that were on when the power went off, but leave one light on so you will know when power is restored."

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) put out a notice Sunday morning as they are closely following this winter storm as well.

MEMA says the amount of snow expected across the state could be anywhere between a foot and 18 inches. The agency is also saying that damaging winds gusts could hit 50 to 60 mph at the coast, and 30 to 50 mph inland.

"Blizzard Watch (is in effect) for Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Suffolk, and Western Plymouth until Wednesday at 6 a.m.," MEMA noted in their statement Sunday.

With such a significant snowstorm being predicted, Eversource reports they're preparing as well.

Representative, Lindsay Parke, told Western Mass News, "We're closely monitoring the weather. Crews and staff are prepared across the state for a safe and timely restoration for any customers who may be effected by the storm. Additional staffing resources are available as needed."

