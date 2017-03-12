Colleen float being built for St. Patrick's Day parade

On Sunday, Western Mass News got a preview of the Colleen float being prepared for this year's Saint Patrick's Day parade.



This year's float design was chosen through a contest held throughout Holyoke Public Schools.

The contest winner were two students from the William Dean Technical High School.

They also helped build the float with the parade builders committee.

"That was the whole intent of the contest. It's to get the younger generation and get the kids involved with it, because some of us are getting a little up on the calendar and stuff," said Bill Quesnel, the chairman Float Builders Committee.



The float building committee says the theme of the float this year is "Holyoke guards our city."

