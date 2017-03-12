Tuesday's storm has many rushing to the hardware stores

As we prepare for the winter blast heading our way, people are already hitting the hardware stores to get ready for the storm.

Many winter items are still on display, but one item seems to be flying off the shelves.

"Mostly coming in for the rock salt and there's been a few people that have been coming in for shovels. I think a lot of people have what they need for those kind of products. but your rock salt you always need that," said Beth Wells, the manager at Rocky's Ace Hardware.



Don't forget to check your pipes regularly during the cold temperatures. They could burst and effect your running water.

