Officials investigating seven fires in Springfield Sunday

A cluster of fires in Springfield kept fire crews working around the clock as the bitter cold freezes over the region.

Two of the seven fires are deemed to be suspicious and three were ruled as arson.

Now, more than a dozen people are without a home this bitterly cold winter day.

"It's a lot to take in...seven fires," said Tabitha Rucks-Smith.

It all started right around midnight in a Union Street apartment building.

A suspect intentionally set a fire in a first floor hallway.

A short time later, a small trash fire was started on a different floor of the building.

But that wouldn't be the last time an arsonist would strike.

"We just had the third fire in this group of buildings in the last 24 hours. so we're investigating it," said Springfield Commissioner Joseph Conant. "There's definitely somebody setting these fires. We're working with the police department to try to determine who the perpetrator is."

The third fire caused heavy damage to a unit.

Firefighters wouldn't get much rest before they would be called to a suspicious Hancock Street.

Two homes were engulfed in flames. A surrounding home was damaged by the embers of the first two homes.

Meanwhile, there was a suspicious fire that erupted on Andrews Street right around daybreak.

"They're just scared out of their minds that somebody would set their place on fire. I hope they get caught for what they're doing because it's not right," said Rucks-Smith.

The chaotic evening was made even more trying when crews responded to a fire on Marion Street just after one o'clock.

Thankfully, it was quickly knocked down and is not believed to be suspicious.

The frigid temperatures added an extra element of risk for firefighters.

The investigation is still underway.

