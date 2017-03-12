2017 Springfield St. Patrick's Day parade marshal announced

The Springfield Saint Patrick's Day parade committee has appointed Edward Casey as this year's marshal.

Casey was presented with the honor at today's Springfield parade marshal reception.

The Springfield native has strong roots in the community and couldn't be happier about being selected.

"I'm overwhelmed, you know it's so great to have this honor," said Edward Casey. "I grew up in Springfield very involved with the Irish community."



Other honors presented today include this year's Springfield Colleen as well as the Mossie & Kathleen Murphy scholarship award.

