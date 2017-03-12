Marijuana advocates to hold press conference at State House

BOSTON (AP) - Marijuana advocates are planning to gather on the steps of the Massachusetts Statehouse as lawmakers being weighing changes to the voter-approved law legalizing the drug's recreation use.

The Yes on 4 Coalition, which pushed the ballot question, is planning to hold a 2 p.m. press conference Monday in front of the Statehouse.

Leaders of the campaign say they plan to talk about upcoming hearings of the Joint Committee on Marijuana Policy.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo has called for the creation of a Substance Addiction Fund using proceeds from retail pot sales, which are not expected to begin in Massachusetts until mid-2018 at the earliest.

DeLeo's proposal appears to add to the likelihood lawmakers would adjust the state's marijuana tax.

The law calls for a 3.75 percent excise tax on marijuana.

