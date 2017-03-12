Peter Pan issues cancellations ahead of Tuesday's storm

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -
Due to the impending weather conditions, Springfield-based Peter Pan has already issued cancellations in effect for Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
All services on these routes will be canceled:
- Boston-New York
- New York-Boston
- Boston-Hartford via Worcester, Framingham
- Hartford-Boston via Worcester, Framingham
- Springfield-New York via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport
- New York-Springfield via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport,
- Hartford-New York via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport
- New York-Hartford via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport
- Springfield-Boston via Worcester, Framingham
- Boston-Springfield via Worcester, Framingham
- Amherst UMass-Springfield via Greenfield, Deerfield, Amherst UMass, Amherst Center, Northampton, Holyoke, South Hadley, Hampshire College
- Springfield-Amherst UMass via Greenfield, Deerfield, Amherst UMass, Amherst Center, Northampton, Holyoke, South Hadley, Hampshire College
- Springfield-Albany via Northampton, Deerfield, Greenfield, Shelburne Falls, Charlemont, North Adams, Williamstown, Troy & Albany
- Albany-Springfield via Albany, Troy, Williamstown, North Adams, Charlemont, Shelburne Falls, Greenfield, Deerfield & Northampton
- Concord, NH-Worcester via Manchester, Nashua, Lowell, Leominster
- Worcester-Concord, NH via Manchester, Nashua, Lowell, Leominster
- White River JCT, VT-New York via Bellow Falls, Keene, Brattleboro, Greenfield, Northampton, Springfield, Hartford
- New York-White River JCT via Bellow Falls, Keene, Brattleboro, Greenfield, Northampton, Springfield, Hartford
- Providence-New York
- New York-Providence
- Providence Bus Terminal (includes TF Green Arpt and Kennedy Plaza Downtown) – Boston/Boston Logan Airport
- Boston Logan Airport/Boston-Providence Bus Terminal (includes TF Green Arpt)
- Woods Hole- Boston/Boston Logan Airport via Falmouth, Buzzards Bay, Wareham, Bourne
- Boston Logan Airport/Boston-Woods Hole via Falmouth, Buzzards Bay, Wareham, Bourne
- Providence-Cape Cod (Hyannis) via Fall River, New Bedford, Bourne, Falmouth, Woods Hole, Barnstable
- Hyannis (Cape Cod)-Providence via Fall River, New Bedford, Bourne, Falmouth, Woods Hole, Barnstable
- Hartford-Storrs/Mansfield
- Mansfield/Storrs-Hartford
- Providence-Springfield-Albany via Springfield, Worcester, Lee Prime. Outlets, Lenox, Pittsfield
- Albany-Springfield-Providence via Springfield, Worcester, Lee Prime. Outlets, Lenox, Pittsfield
- Williamstown-New York via Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee Prime. Outlets, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Sheffield, Canaan, Winsted, Torrington, Waterbury, Southbury
- New York-Williamstown via Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee Prime. Outlets, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Sheffield, Canaan, Winsted, Torrington, Waterbury, Southbury
- Newport/Fall River –Boston via Middletown, Portsmouth, Fall River, Somerset Park
- Boston-Fall River/Newport via Middletown, Portsmouth, Fall River, Somerset Park
- New York-Philadelphia (including Newark, Camden, Mt. Laurel)
- Philadelphia-New York (including Newark, Camden, Mt. Laurel)
- New York-Washington DC
- Washington DC-New York
- New York-Wilmington/Baltimore/Silver Spring/Washington DC
- Washington DC/Silver Spring/Baltimore/Wilmington-New York
- All Foxwoods service
- Worcester, Framingham to Boston commuter services
Updated information available on here.
