Peter Pan issues cancellations ahead of Tuesday's storm - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Peter Pan issues cancellations ahead of Tuesday's storm

Posted: Updated:
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Due to the impending weather conditions, Springfield-based Peter Pan has already issued cancellations in effect for Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

All services on these routes will be canceled:

  • Boston-New York
  • New York-Boston
  • Boston-Hartford via Worcester, Framingham
  • Hartford-Boston via Worcester, Framingham
  • Springfield-New York via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport
  • New York-Springfield via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport,
  • Hartford-New York via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport
  • New York-Hartford via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport
  • Springfield-Boston via Worcester, Framingham
  • Boston-Springfield via Worcester, Framingham
  • Amherst UMass-Springfield via Greenfield, Deerfield, Amherst UMass, Amherst Center, Northampton, Holyoke, South Hadley, Hampshire College
  • Springfield-Amherst UMass via Greenfield, Deerfield, Amherst UMass, Amherst Center, Northampton, Holyoke, South Hadley, Hampshire College
  • Springfield-Albany via Northampton, Deerfield, Greenfield, Shelburne Falls, Charlemont, North Adams, Williamstown, Troy & Albany
  • Albany-Springfield via Albany, Troy, Williamstown, North Adams, Charlemont, Shelburne Falls, Greenfield, Deerfield & Northampton
  • Concord, NH-Worcester via Manchester, Nashua, Lowell, Leominster
  • Worcester-Concord, NH via Manchester, Nashua, Lowell, Leominster
  • White River JCT, VT-New York via Bellow Falls, Keene, Brattleboro, Greenfield, Northampton, Springfield, Hartford
  • New York-White River JCT via Bellow Falls, Keene, Brattleboro, Greenfield, Northampton, Springfield, Hartford
  • Providence-New York
  • New York-Providence
  • Providence Bus Terminal (includes TF Green Arpt and Kennedy Plaza Downtown) – Boston/Boston Logan Airport
  • Boston Logan Airport/Boston-Providence Bus Terminal (includes TF Green Arpt)
  • Woods Hole- Boston/Boston Logan Airport via Falmouth, Buzzards Bay, Wareham, Bourne
  • Boston Logan Airport/Boston-Woods Hole via Falmouth, Buzzards Bay, Wareham, Bourne
  • Providence-Cape Cod (Hyannis) via Fall River, New Bedford, Bourne, Falmouth, Woods Hole, Barnstable
  • Hyannis (Cape Cod)-Providence via Fall River, New Bedford, Bourne, Falmouth, Woods Hole, Barnstable
  • Hartford-Storrs/Mansfield
  • Mansfield/Storrs-Hartford
  • Providence-Springfield-Albany via Springfield, Worcester, Lee Prime. Outlets, Lenox, Pittsfield
  • Albany-Springfield-Providence via Springfield, Worcester, Lee Prime. Outlets, Lenox, Pittsfield
  • Williamstown-New York via Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee Prime. Outlets, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Sheffield, Canaan, Winsted, Torrington, Waterbury, Southbury
  • New York-Williamstown via Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee Prime. Outlets, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Sheffield, Canaan, Winsted, Torrington, Waterbury, Southbury
  • Newport/Fall River –Boston via Middletown, Portsmouth, Fall River, Somerset Park
  • Boston-Fall River/Newport via Middletown, Portsmouth, Fall River, Somerset Park
  • New York-Philadelphia (including Newark, Camden, Mt. Laurel)
  • Philadelphia-New York (including Newark, Camden, Mt. Laurel)
  • New York-Washington DC
  • Washington DC-New York
  • New York-Wilmington/Baltimore/Silver Spring/Washington DC
  • Washington DC/Silver Spring/Baltimore/Wilmington-New York
  • All Foxwoods service
  • Worcester, Framingham to Boston commuter services

Updated information available on here.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.