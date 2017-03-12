Peter Pan issues cancellations ahead of Tuesday's storm

Due to the impending weather conditions, Springfield-based Peter Pan has already issued cancellations in effect for Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

All services on these routes will be canceled:

Boston-New York

New York-Boston

Boston-Hartford via Worcester, Framingham

Hartford-Boston via Worcester, Framingham

Springfield-New York via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport

New York-Springfield via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport,

Hartford-New York via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport

New York-Hartford via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport

Springfield-Boston via Worcester, Framingham

Boston-Springfield via Worcester, Framingham

Amherst UMass-Springfield via Greenfield, Deerfield, Amherst UMass, Amherst Center, Northampton, Holyoke, South Hadley, Hampshire College

Springfield-Amherst UMass via Greenfield, Deerfield, Amherst UMass, Amherst Center, Northampton, Holyoke, South Hadley, Hampshire College

Springfield-Albany via Northampton, Deerfield, Greenfield, Shelburne Falls, Charlemont, North Adams, Williamstown, Troy & Albany

Albany-Springfield via Albany, Troy, Williamstown, North Adams, Charlemont, Shelburne Falls, Greenfield, Deerfield & Northampton

Concord, NH-Worcester via Manchester, Nashua, Lowell, Leominster

Worcester-Concord, NH via Manchester, Nashua, Lowell, Leominster

White River JCT, VT-New York via Bellow Falls, Keene, Brattleboro, Greenfield, Northampton, Springfield, Hartford

New York-White River JCT via Bellow Falls, Keene, Brattleboro, Greenfield, Northampton, Springfield, Hartford

Providence-New York

New York-Providence

Providence Bus Terminal (includes TF Green Arpt and Kennedy Plaza Downtown) – Boston/Boston Logan Airport

Boston Logan Airport/Boston-Providence Bus Terminal (includes TF Green Arpt)

Woods Hole- Boston/Boston Logan Airport via Falmouth, Buzzards Bay, Wareham, Bourne

Boston Logan Airport/Boston-Woods Hole via Falmouth, Buzzards Bay, Wareham, Bourne

Providence-Cape Cod (Hyannis) via Fall River, New Bedford, Bourne, Falmouth, Woods Hole, Barnstable

Hyannis (Cape Cod)-Providence via Fall River, New Bedford, Bourne, Falmouth, Woods Hole, Barnstable

Hartford-Storrs/Mansfield

Mansfield/Storrs-Hartford

Providence-Springfield-Albany via Springfield, Worcester, Lee Prime. Outlets, Lenox, Pittsfield

Albany-Springfield-Providence via Springfield, Worcester, Lee Prime. Outlets, Lenox, Pittsfield

Williamstown-New York via Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee Prime. Outlets, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Sheffield, Canaan, Winsted, Torrington, Waterbury, Southbury

New York-Williamstown via Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee Prime. Outlets, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Sheffield, Canaan, Winsted, Torrington, Waterbury, Southbury

Newport/Fall River –Boston via Middletown, Portsmouth, Fall River, Somerset Park

Boston-Fall River/Newport via Middletown, Portsmouth, Fall River, Somerset Park

New York-Philadelphia (including Newark, Camden, Mt. Laurel)

Philadelphia-New York (including Newark, Camden, Mt. Laurel)

New York-Washington DC

Washington DC-New York

New York-Wilmington/Baltimore/Silver Spring/Washington DC

Washington DC/Silver Spring/Baltimore/Wilmington-New York

All Foxwoods service

Worcester, Framingham to Boston commuter services

Updated information available on here.

