Major Nor'easter slams into western Mass with blizzard conditions

A major Nor'easter is barreling up the coast. Snow will continue to ramp up this morning with blizzard conditions late this morning and into the afternoon. In fact a Blizzard Warning remains in effect through this evening for all of western Mass.

Most spots have seen 3-5" of accumulation so far. Snow will be heaviest from late morning into the late afternoon as the nor'easter rapidly strengthens off the coast of Cape Cod. Snowfall rates will reach 2-4" per hour or more, allowing the snow to pile up quickly and will reduce visibility to near zero from time to time. Winds will become gusty out of the northeast up to 40 mph and will blow and drift the snow around. Travel will be nearly impossible for several hours today. Scattered power outages are possible.



The last time, and only, time a blizzard was officially measured in western Mass was February 8, 2013 at Westfield Airport. A storm has to meet strict criteria to become a blizzard. A storm needs three or more hours of blowing snow with sustained winds over 35 mph and visibilities less than .25 mile.



All of western Mass can expect 1-2 feet of snow. There may be pockets of higher amounts in the hills and Berkshires, where totals could reach over 2 feet! There will be a wide swath of 12-18" across southern New England. Southeastern Mass, the Cape and Islands will likely mix or change to rain during the height of the storm. 6-12" southeastern Mass, 2-6" on the Cape. The snow-rain line will approach western Mass later this afternoon but then will collapse back towards eastern Mass as the wind swings around into the north and west.

Snow will taper off this evening, around dark 6-8 pm. A few flurries and snow showers will continue through tomorrow morning, but the bulk of the storm will have ended. However the gusty winds will continue into tomorrow. It will stay breezy cold for the rest of the week.

Snowfall totals thus far:

Plainfield 5"

Ashfield 5"

Wales 4.5"

Southwick 4.5"

Westfield 4.0"

Springfield 4.0"

CLICK HERE to see more pictures from today's storm

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.